WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Louise R. Lester Foundation Library at Beaufort County Community College will host the History, Mystery, and Art Community Voices series, with the first event taking place on September 29.

Presentations feature local talent or focus on little-known events/ideas from BCCC’s service area, offering insight and intrigue for those in attendance. All presentations start at 6:30 p.m.

In the first presentation on September 29, historian Ed Hodges will discuss the Tuscarora War and Bath County. On October 27, art professor Tom Grub will present “Mystery and Art” and on November 17, music professor Chris Campbell will present “Music and Mystery”

The Community Voices series answers the call of both the academic and public library mission: to advance knowledge and inspire life-long learning for students and the community. The program serves as a bridge connecting the college community, with the community at large, building engagement and interaction with businesses and people and offering exposure to the library and college.