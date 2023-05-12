GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in the Greenville community were giving back to teachers at South Central High School on Friday for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Rebuild Christian Church had a catered lunch from Parker’s Barbecue for teachers and staff to enjoy. A representative of the church, Necole Salvant, says they enjoy showing appreciation for these teachers because what they do isn’t easy.

Kelly Friday, a librarian at the school, spoke about how good it made the teachers feel to know that they were being recognized and were very grateful for what the church was doing for them.

