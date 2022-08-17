WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As students pack onto college campuses ahead of the fall semester, numbers are showing some campuses aren’t seeing high student enrollment. One study, by the National Student Clearing House, shows community colleges are being hit the hardest.

Community colleges like Pitt Community College and Craven Community College say they haven’t seen a change in their enrollment numbers. According to Craig Ramey, Craven Community College’s communications director, CCC is seeing trends in enrollment so far.

“We’re up as far as our headcount nearly five percent on the curriculum side, and on the workforce side we’re just over ten percent up,” Ramey added. “So with those numbers, what we’re seeing is there’s definitely an interest in people wanting to come to school.”

Data from the National Student Clearing House Research Center comes from students and families looking at other alternatives for higher education.

“As far as the trends, where we’ve seen the most growth, that certainly has been in the trades and workforce development,” Ramey said. “We’ve had students who are looking at career changes, and those typically tend to be non-traditional students over older students, and I think we’re seeing an interest in the trades there with them as well.”

U.S. News and World Report says the enrollment decline is also because of tuition expenses. This is why Pitt Community College, is making sure their students know they’re being supported financially ahead of enrollment and the school year.

“One of the things that we’re really proud of now is the increase in the number of Bulldog Promise scholarships that we are seeing from the recent graduates of Pitt County high schools,” said Dr. Thomas Gould, the executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services at PCC.