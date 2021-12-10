Local elementary school class receives holiday donations from US Cellular

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – US Cellular is spreading holiday cheer in the community. The fourth grade class at Lakeforest Elementary School is one recipient of those donations.

US Cellular reached out to organizations in the community to deliver some of the items on their wish list. Lakeforest Elementary made that list. and received its donation on Friday.

“It’s extremely important every year to be able to do this and to make it special for the families and the kids. That’s what we’re here for,” said Mark Ellingwood, US Cellular store manager of the Greenville location.

“It’s extremely special for us and the partnership we have with agencies that are outside of our school,” said Lakeforest Assistant Principal Latoyha Washington.

The company showed up at the school on Friday to personally deliver $500 in STEM kits.

“A lot of our children don’t have the chance to have these experiences and 21st-century skills,” Lakeforest Principal Diana Denham said. “STEM lab is a very innovative way for kids to collaborate and be able to have experiences brought into the classroom that they are able to then take out into the real world.”

The gifts that were donated to the school are part of more than 70 donations US Cellular will make to help communities and spread joy this season.