GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local elementary school went above and beyond to provide some positive influences for their male students on Friday.

A fun-filled event at South Greenville Elementary School was reserved just for male students to spend time with male role models from our community. From police officers to firefighters to East Carolina University football players, over 100 local men volunteered their time at “Game Day with the Guys,” all in order to give young students someone to look up to.

South Greenville Elementary School Principal Allison Covington said it’s incredibly important for schools to have mentorship opportunities like this.

“They are great role models in our community, and our parents really make a big difference in our students’ lives. You know, it takes all of us the entire community to really, you know, raise children,” said Covington.

The students could invite any important man in their life, and she said, many don’t have fathers to invite.

“If they didn’t have anyone that could come out, we brought volunteers,” Covington said.

The event was organized by Title-One teacher, Chavon Bryant.

“When they came in to match with those football players, their faces lit up when they see like the fire chief, their faces lit up,” said Bryant.

The kids spent two hours eating breakfast and playing games, some with ECU’s football team.

“At one point of time, I was there I was in their shoes, and I know how much it meant to me,” said ECU linebacker Xavier Smith.

The students also got to meet some of the city’s law enforcement officers, who said this was about so much more than just sitting and playing a game.

“We’re playing games but beyond that we’re having conversations, you know, we asked them, ‘how’s school going, what’s your favorite subject?’ You know, ‘what do you want to do when you grow up’,” said Greenville Police Sgt. Richie Williams.

Bryant said they also have an event for their female students called, “Ladies with Lattes,” and while this is the first year of these events, she can’t wait to make them even bigger next year.