JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Amazon Prime Days coming up, one Facebook group wants to get the word out about giving back to teachers in the area.

Onslow County Adopt a Teacher Facebook page is a way for people in the community to purchase school supplies and get them sent straight to teachers that need them. Teachers shared their Amazon wishlists to the page, and with all the good deals this Tuesday and Wednesday, community members can help stock their classrooms before the next school year.

“If you don’t have a huge budget, that’s fine. Choose a $5 item, a pack of pencils, that pack of pencils is going to bless those teachers more than you would ever think of pocket pencils would?” said Kristin Greer, head of Onslow Adopt a Teacher Facebook page.

To find out more on the Adopt a Teacher Facebook page, click here.