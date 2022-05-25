GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas has prompted many law enforcement agencies and school systems in Eastern North Carolina to increase their presence at schools.

The Greenville Police Department posted to its Facebook page that it will increase its presence and patrols at schools there until further notice. The Facebook post reads:

“Like you, our hearts are breaking over the senseless tragedy that took place in Uvalde, TX yesterday. In addition to our regularly assigned School Resource Officers, we will have an increased presence and patrols at all schools within our jurisdiction until further notice. Your children are OUR children. Their safety is of the utmost importance to us ♥️.”

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes posted a message to his Facebook page which was also shared on the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Hughes’ post is similar to one shared on other law enforcement websites in ENC, including the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. In both posts, it reads that efforts are being made to raise patrols, presence and support for school resource officers.

“Yesterday was a terrible reminder of the evil that exists in our world. Our agency sends our deepest condolences to those impacted by the events in Texas yesterday. Many times there are more questions than we have answers for. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office takes the safety of our children seriously. That’s why we are big supporters of the SRO program in the schools to help protect our children. Fortunately we are near the end of the school year for this year. Over the remaining few days, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office has assured Craven County Public Schools that we will step up the visibility of Deputies at all the schools so that we can ensure a safe ending to our school year. So if you see an increased law enforcement presence this week at the schools, do not be alarmed. We will continue to ensure that our future, our children are safeguarded and protected with the best trained and equipped Deputies. Thank you for your support. Sheriff Chip Hughes”

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan spoke with Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller who, like many others, expressed sadness at the events that unfolded in Texas Tuesday.

“What happened just in Texas, it’s heart-wrenching for us. I just talked to a member of the school board this morning about that very same issue, and about how we can we are willing to help keep our kids safe, keep our parents safe, and our businesses.”

Other agencies around Eastern North Carolina and many school systems with SROs have also indicated either through social media, on their websites or through direct contact that their efforts to keep schools safe and the children in them will continue. Many school systems are going through final exams this week with graduation ceremonies next on their agenda.