GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As part of its ongoing efforts to stay on top of possible threats, the Greenville Police Department hosted a school safety “proactive and reactive” meeting Tuesday night.

The event was an open discussion between attendees and a panel consisting of local officials and mental health experts. The discussion covered topics such as what “immediate rapid response” means, and how to help children deal with traumatic school situations. They also talked about how law enforcement officers and schools could handle those situations.

“We want to make sure we’re selling the message that if you need us — as a member of our community, or as a student at any of our schools — that you remember that this uniform is there for you, that we’re there for your safety, for your well being, but also for your questions and because we’re concerned, we want to be a part,” Greenville Police Interim Chief Ted Sauls said.

Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the school system is working to stay on top of school safety by adding more school resource officers and security cameras.