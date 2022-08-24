JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local organizations are working together to make sure children are fed ahead of the new school year.

Children Healthy Eating on the Weekend (CHEW) partnered with Veterans Services of the Carolinas and Jacksonville Board of Realtors to hold a food drive. Organizers said the drive was much needed as the program has been running low on donations recently.

“Out of the 900 kids that we have in the program, over 700 come from the Jacksonville hub, and times that by 12. You’re looking at a minimum of 8400 items coming out of that CHEW House every single week,” United Way of Onslow County Community Impact Director Shelly Kieweg said. “And we just don’t have it”

The CHEW House accepts donations Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is located at 8 Ruth St. in Jacksonville.