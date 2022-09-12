HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some parents in Onslow County are raising concerns about an intersection in front of a local high school.

Some say the turn into Dixon High School off Highway 17 becomes extremely congested in the mornings and afternoons.

“In the mornings as parents are arriving, the line to go and turn into the school is absolutely ridiculous,” said one Dixon High School parent, Tricia Ross.

Ross said she waited up to 25 minutes before dropping her two kids off in the mornings.

“It’s packed up in both directions because you have people turning three different ways to try to get in there,” said Ross.

But that’s not even her main concern.

“What worries me the most is the kids who drive as they come across either to make a left or to go right. There’s no one slowing down any of the cars or the trucks,” said Ross.

What her and other parents want is for people to slow down. NCDOT said there have been 3 crashes in the area since 2017. What they’re currently considering is adding a “Reduced Conflict Intersection.”

“It still allows for right turns in and out as well as left turns in. But it does not allow left turns out. So, any left turns out we’d have to go down and make a U-turn at the signal,” said Division Traffic Engineer for Division Three for NCDOT, Jessi Leonard.

They say this could increase safety. But right now, the department does not currently have a funded project for improving this intersection, so there is no timeline.

“They’re kind of operating with a stop sign, stop control. So, I mean, we have installed school warning signs, just to bring some more attention to that stretch of 17 as well,” said Leonard.

For Ross and other parents, they believe the area should be recognized as a school zone.

“As a parent, you’re stressed bringing your kids to school, I can only imagine as a 16-year-old who hasn’t been driving that long how you feel,” said Ross.

NCDOT said they do have a meeting with the school system in the future to discuss the problem at this intersection and what solutions they can come up with.