EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday marked the first day of public school for all of Eastern North Carolina.

Along with all the excitement, kids’ safety is a huge priority for one local police department. When driving down the road during the new school year, the Emerald Isle Police Department wants school bus safety to be on everyone’s mind.

“It’s important to me that we do everything we can to keep our greatest assets safe,” said Chief of Police, Michael Panzarella.

NC school bus stop law: What you need to know

EIPD has its officers follow the school buses that come onto the island to make sure drivers are doing the right thing.

First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents

“A lot of officers enjoy doing it, you know, you get the kids that see us every day. They wave to us when they get on and when they get off,” said Community Resource Officer for EIPD, George Blalock.

9OYS rode along with Blalock while he followed one bus going down Coast Guard Road.

“It’s one of the things that I’m passionate about since I’ve been here,” said Blalock.

By doing this, they hope it will cause drivers to pay attention and understand there are consequences for breaking the law.

“When a bus stops in an intersection, people don’t realize that they should remain stopped and not turn left away from the bus, or right towards the bus until the stop arm is in and the bus is moving,” said Panzarella.

To read more about school bus safety laws, click here.