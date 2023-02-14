NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools are spreading the love to their bus drivers.

It is “Love the Bus” week and students, staff and parents are showing their appreciation through gifts, cards and social media shout-outs. Trent Park Elementary School is also working on a special breakfast for their drivers this week.

“They are the critical component to making our schools run because they get our students to and from school,” Trent Park Elementary School Principal Ashley Faulkenberry. “And they also are so critical to our school system, because they are the first people that our students see.”

Faulkenberry added that the bus drivers are always grateful for this week.