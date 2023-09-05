BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was wanted for inappropriately touching a student when entering Belmont Abbey College’s resident halls Sunday turned himself into authorities Tuesday, according to school officials.

John Foster Alexander, 38, was wanted for the accusations of sexual assault and was charged with the following:

First-Degree Burglary

Felony Breaking/Entering

Sexual Battery

Second-Degree Trespassing

According to dated security footage, the incident happened on Sept. 3, 2023, around 6:45 a.m.

Officials said Alexander entered the dorm hall, got inside one of the rooms, and touched an individual; they also say she screamed and ran away.

“My mom wants me to buy pepper spray just to have that,” said Meghan Adams, a student at the college. “I mean, because, like, why not? But I know. I don’t know.”

Authorities tell QCN Alexander was expected to turn himself into police on Monday, but he did not.

“Just, it’s stressing me out knowing that, like, people can just walk in our dorm,” Adams continued. “I just hope they get that security thing fixed soon.”

On Tuesday, officials with the school told QCN that the building is and was “secure.” They said the suspect gained access through an open side door.

A lightning strike caused an issue with the main front door of the building, and school officials said it defaults to locked when that happens. School officials explained that all students must access the hall from the side door using a key card.

