NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Brent D. Manning has been chosen to fill the open position on the school board.

Manning was one of four candidates interviewed for the spot left open when Stefanie King resigned on March 17. Manning was introduced during the April 14 school board meeting.

Manning, a native of Vanceboro, graduated from West Craven High School in 2002. After graduation, he attended Pitt Community College and the University of Mount Olive where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. After earning his degree, Mr. Manning served in Craven County Schools as Cafeteria Manager and later, CTE Business Educator at West Craven Middle School.

Currently, Manning operates in his calling as Lead Pastor at West Vanceboro Church of God. For eight years, he has served in this leadership role that has allowed him to also serve the community.

Manning will be sworn in on May 9 at 10 a.m. at the Board of Education Administrative Building.