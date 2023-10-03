PINETOWN, N.C. (WNCT) — Northside High School hosted a marine career fair on Tuesday on its football field. Several local businesses were invited to speak with students from all Beaufort County and Hyde County high schools.

Hyde Academy, Mattamuskeet High School, Pungo Christian Academy and Terra Ceia Christian School were invited as well. The goal of the event was to allow students to see the opportunities for trade careers in their community.

Alan Jones, director of the Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce, said it’s important to let students know that these careers are in their area.

“We as a chamber were talking to our members and the common complaint is just getting people, finding people to hire. We thought, well, we’ve got a lot of local talent, why can’t we, you know why can’t we keep them here,” said Jones.

Students were able to speak with rescue teams, marine welders and even drone operators. The career fair was organized by the Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce with support from Beaufort County Community College and the Beaufort County School System.