WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, Martin County Schools will hold its second College and Career Fair at the Martin County School Innovation Campus, located behind Bojangles in Williamston.

The Career Fair is for high school students from across the district.

The event will have about 40 exhibitors, which include colleges, continuing education programs, and local businesses.

The event will start at 8:30 am and end at 1:30 pm and will be located at 411 East Blvd in Williamston.