GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Martin County Schools will have a new superintendent to welcome in May.

Dr. Michelle White has an extensive background, including a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in instructional technology, both from East Carolina University.

The Martin County Board of Education is feeling positive about White moving into her new role.

“She exudes energy, and I personally think that she is what’s needed here in Martin County. She’s a proven mover and a shaker. That is exactly what the Martin County school system needs,” said Vice Chairman of the Martin County Board of Education, Renee Purvis.

White is a Bertie County native and will be the county’s first female superintendent.

Dr. Tom Daly has been serving as the school system’s interim superintendent.