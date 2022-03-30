WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Representatives from businesses all over Marvin County took time to answer any questions or concerns students may have, from fire and police departments, a home care agency, to the technology field and the state’s forestry service.

College advisors from NC State and Martin Community College were also ready to engage with each individual. Ysviaguirre Morales, a tenth grader at South Creek High School said she wants to be a lawyer, and she feels inspired by what she learned at the event. She hopes her fellow classmates will have an idea of what they want for their future.

“You hear a lot of times people saying that they don’t know what to do and they’re a senior and they don’t know what to do after school,” Morales said. “So I think this will help because it gives a lot of things for you to do, a lot of opportunities, they tell you a lot about their careers.”

Kristy Christenberry, the Career Development Coordinator for Martin County Schools, said she wants students to have an idea of what career and education opportunities are available for their next chapter.

The school district even has internship programs for high school juniors and seniors.

“We wanna see those lightbulbs go off, even if kids aren’t quite sure, we want to give them a little sample of everything,” Christenberry said.

Christenberry added the school district goes above and beyond to make sure students will have the knowledge to have a life plan once they receive their high school diploma.

Jordan Futrell, a previous Martin County Schools student, is now a firefighter with Williamston Fire and Rescue. He said it was a lifetime goal of his to become a firefighter and that he’s honored to encourage students to volunteer on the fire department.

“It’s awesome to be able to encourage them to join something and volunteer in their district or wherever they may be,” Futrell said.