WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Students in Martin County are getting hands-on experience in running a farm.

The mini-farm the students are running is part of their agriculture and veterinarian assistance classes at the Martin County Innovation Campus. They are learning how to care for animals in a farm setting. Goats, chickens, guinea pigs, ferrets, rabbits and more are some of the residents on the farm.

“We have a lot of students who are interested in veterinarian medicine,” said agricultural teacher Heather Smith. “So this kinda gives them an idea do they want to work with small animals, do they want to work with larger livestock animals.”

The Go Outdoors NC Grant was given to the campus, allowing them to fund the creation of the farm earlier this year. This will prepare students for livestock shows in Martin County and surrounding areas.