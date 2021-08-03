Mask or no mask: What school systems in ENC have decided

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — School systems across Eastern North Carolina have been meeting over the past few weeks to determine which steps to take when it comes to wearing masks in the classroom.

Most school systems have already made a decision, however, some are still debating the issue or will come to a decision in the next few days.

Below are the school systems in Eastern North Carolina with the latest on what each will do entering the fall calendar year. We will update this story as we receive more information.

Beaufort County: Beaufort County Schools make masks optional for students, employees

Bertie County: Will decide at their next school board meeting

Carteret County: Carteret County Public Schools board votes unanimously to make masks optional in classrooms

Craven County: Craven County BOE decides mandatory mask mandate for staff, students K-8; Optional for grades 9-12

Currituck County: Masks optional in Currituck County for upcoming school year

Dare County: Decision likely to be made at special-called Dare County Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday at 5 p.m.

Duplin County: Duplin County Schools to require masks for students, staff during school year

Edgecombe County: Masks are required for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status, according to the Edgecombe County Public Schools Facebook page.

Gates County: Gates County Schools to return full-time to classrooms; mandate masks for staff and student

Greene County: Greene County Schools will require masks to be worn for all staff, students indoors

Hertford County: Hertford County will require masks for students and staff, have in-person learning 5 days a week

Hyde County: No decision has been announced

Jones County: Face masks are optional for students and staff, officials told WNCT on Aug. 3.

Lenoir County: Will decide during their next school board meeting on Aug. 9.

Martin County: Martin County Schools vote students, staff to wear masks during upcoming school year

Onslow County: Will make decision at Aug. 10 meeting, 6 p.m.: Online Originals: Onslow County Schools releases draft COVID-19 protocols for 2021-2022, seeking community feedback

Pamlico County: Face masks are optional for students and staff, according to the Pamlico County Schools Facebook page.

Pasquotank County: Will require masks on buses and in classrooms. They will not be required outdoors, according to The Daily Advance newspaper.

Pender County: Will not require face masks for students and staff, according to the school system’s Facebook page.

Perquimans County: Face masks will only be required on school buses. They are strongly encouraged while indoors at school.

Pitt County: Pitt County Schools tables mask requirements for upcoming school year, decision to be made on August 16

Nash County: Nash, Lee counties vote to mandate masks for all students, staff

Tyrrell County: Tyrrell County Schools decides to make masks optional; Washington County to require masks

Washington County: Tyrrell County Schools decides to make masks optional; Washington County to require masks

Wilson County: Face masks are required for all students and staff. The decision will be revisited in October, according to the Wilson County Schools Facebook page.