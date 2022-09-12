MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School will soon be closing its doors.

This comes after a recent vote by the Carteret County Board of Education. Some students and parents are unhappy with that decision.

Since 2019, the board has discussed closing the MaST Early College High School, just one year after its opening. Even with parents and students speaking to board members, it still didn’t affect their decision. Students spoke at the meeting about the opportunities of dual enrollment with the MaST Early College High School Program.

“It truly is disappointing that there’s only been a handful of kids that were able to get this opportunity,” said Ginger Hayden, a senior at MaST.

The disappointment extends to parents who have been fighting for the school to stay open for years.

“This has been beneficial for my two daughters that have attended it since their freshman year, and I wished for my son to have the same opportunity,” said Eugene Thompson at the meeting, a parent of MaST students.

But board members said they want to incorporate the career and technical education program into their other schools so more students will get those opportunities.

“Instead of limiting it to 50 kids a year, we can offer it to, you know, 200, 300 kids each year, opportunities to get trade certificates or college credits,” said Kathryn Chadwick, a board of education member.

Funding has also been an issue in the past that a few members mentioned as well.

“The state did promise funding, and then they took away funding, and they promised more funding, they promised less funding,” said Brittany Wheatley, another board member. “It’s been all over the board.”

The board voted 6-1 to close the school.

“We’re making that decision for ourselves and any future board that ever discusses an early college for many, many years,” said Katie Statler, the one board member who didn’t vote in favor to close the school. “Any board whoever looks at any cooperative, high school, early college, they’re going to be told a board tried that and it failed.”

The school will be closing following the graduation of the 2023 class.