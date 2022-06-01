WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Class of 2022 at Mattamuskeet Early College High School celebrated their high school graduation on May 27. The dual enrollment program allows students to take college courses while in high school, with 11 students presented with high school diplomas, and two who also received an associate’s degree or diploma through Beaufort County Community College.

The graduates who earned degrees participated in a larger ceremony with graduates from the college and other early college high school students on May 12. Students who did not complete a degree still have the option to finish at Beaufort or transfer credits to a university.

Karen Cerino-Perez earned a Diploma in Criminal Justice Technology and Le’Anna Farrow earned an Associate in Arts. Farrow graduated with cum laude honors from the college. Selena Develazco, Le’Anna Farrow, Kaylee Gibbs, and Xander Mooney graduated with honors, with Farrow graduating magna cum laude and Gibbs graduating cum laude from the high school.

Farrow and Gibbs both addressed the class, as did Michael Harris, a Hyde County social worker.

Dual enrollment is popular among students who want to pursue a four-year degree or more because they can cut down on the number of credits they will need to take at a university. Rural communities can struggle to teachers, health care providers, or business managers from other areas, so helping their own residents gain the skills they need to become the next generation of professionals ensures the prosperity of these communities.

BCCC also partners with Columbia Early College High School, Washington County Early College High School, and Beaufort County Early College High School and qualified students from all area high schools can take free college classes through Career and College Promise.

Early college high school students go to high school classes for their first two years, later transitioning to taking college classes just like any other college students on the BCCC campus. Students can take classes in person, online, or through broadcast classrooms. At the end of their five-year education, they earn a high school diploma, and most of them also earn an associate’s degrees.

BCCC wishes all the best to its early college students.