McClenny selected as new Chief Academic Officer for Cartertet County Schools

BEAUFORT, N.C. — Jody McClenny will serve as Carteret County Public School System’s Chief Academic Officer. The announcement was made Wednesday by Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. For the last several months, Chief Technology Officer Mike McKay served as the Interim Chief Academic Officer until one could be selected.

Mrs. McClenny currently serves as the principal of Newport Elementary School. She will assume her new role March 1, 2021. Dr. Jeff Murphy will serve as the interim principal of Newport Elementary School and a new principal will be selected in the coming months.

A native of Harkers Island, Mrs. McClenny is a 1993 graduate of East Carteret High School. She received an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Trebecca University in Tennessee. Mrs. McClenny taught elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, for two years before returning to Carteret County.

In 2001, she returned to Carteret County and joined the staff of Newport Elementary School as an elementary teacher. She received a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University and was named the assistant principal of Newport Elementary School in 2014. Mrs. McClenny was selected as Newport Elementary School’s principal in 2016.

Mrs. McClenny is perhaps the only Carteret County Public School educator to have been selected as the county-wide Teacher of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year and Principal of the Year. She was named the 2019-2020 Carteret County Principal of the Year, the 2015-2016 Carteret County Assistant Principal of the Year and the 2013-2014 Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Jackson said he was very pleased with the quality of the candidates who applied for the position of Chief Academic Officer, and noted he appreciated each one’s interest.

“Mrs. McClenny has proven herself to be an amazing instructional leader,” Dr. Jackson said. “Her history in Carteret County Public Schools as a very successful teacher, assistant principal, principal and advocate for student success is substantial. Her expertise in curriculum and instruction will be invaluable as we continue to navigate these challenging times. I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Mrs. McClenny to amplify and support the incredible teaching and learning taking place across the school system, even as we seek to continuously improve on our abilities to meet the needs of our students across learning environments.”

Mrs. McClenny said she is excited about the new role, but will miss Newport Elementary School’s students, staff and families.

“Newport Elementary School has been my ‘home’ for 20 years,” Mrs. McClenny said. “Our school is a wonderful place of learning and has a strong and supportive community. I will truly miss the day-to-day relationships with students and the staff members. While I have worked at this one school as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, I have also been involved with other schools and at the county level and that has given me a broader picture. I look forward to working with and supporting our academic leaders across the county. The Carteret County Public School System is outstanding, and I am fortunate to be part of this team.

Dr. Jackson announced that Dr. Jeff Murphy will serve as the interim principal of Newport Elementary School though the end of the year. Dr. Murphy previously served as the interim principal of Newport Middle School.