BAYBORO, N.C. — Local McDonald’s owner-operator Dulcy Purcell visited the Pamlico County Library on North Main Street on Thursday to celebrate literacy and the McDonald’s Reading Under the Arches program.

The program includes a reading of Potato Pants to local children and a visit from the Hamburglar.

“Thank you to Dulcy Purcell at Purcell Foods and McDonald’s for bringing a fun storytime program to the library promoting literacy,” said Branch Manager Sidney Phibbons. “Here at Pamlico Library, we rely heavily on the support of our community and local business owners to promote literacy, support programming, and encourage library use.”

Children received Happy Meal coupons and a bookmark that gave a free Happy Meal to those who read 10 books. Any Pamlico County resident can stop by the library to pick up a bookmark coupon between now and the end of the year.