Teacher spotlight: Moniz instructing his students about art one brush stroke at a time

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Growing up, art was Adam Moniz’s passion, and teaching wasn’t a career path he had considered.

“I really wanted to do art, and I know that’s a hard field to get into, and my parents were of course concerned that I would find a job after college,” said Moniz.

Until the opportunity for a teaching fellow came up.

“So I thought maybe this is a way I could get a job and do art at the same time,” he said.

Now he’s an art teacher at Sam Bundy Elementary School in Pitt County.

“It weirdly clicked,” Moniz said. “There were things about it that just felt a little more natural.

“Art is a cool place for a lot of kids because they don’t feel like they fit in. Usually when they come to art or music that’s where they shine a little bit more.”

Moniz uses art as a way to bond with his students.

“I think that through art it’s easy to get connections with students who are sometimes hard to reach,” Moniz said. “They’re not struggling with math or reading at the moment, they’re able to do something in a different way or skill, and if it’s not difficult for them or even if it is, it’s something we can bond over.”

Without this creative escape, Moniz said his students might not be as successful in the future.

“Art is one of those things that allows them to think outside the box and be creative and be critical thinkers,” Moniz said. “You walk down the hall and you’re a mini celebrity. All the kids love art and they’re really excited about art.”

He sees the impact he’s having on his students.

“This school has really been a family for me,” Moniz said. “It’s not just a job. We all come in and support each other. We all work together to make sure the students have the best environment they could possibly have.”