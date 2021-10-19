N.C. College Application Week means waived application fees for participating universities this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The month of October is named the NC Countdown to College, an annual campaign by the state to support college access.

The College Foundation of North Carolina is providing tools and resources all month long to help high school seniors and their families take that next step in the college process. Residency determination, financial aid and FAFSA and college applications are some of the things available on the website this month.

As part of the month-long campaign, from now to Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., students who apply for college at participating universities will have their application fee waived. This year, it applies not only to incoming freshmen but transfer students as well.

Additional resources: College Foundation of North Carolina (cfnc.org)

“It’s part of our mission to ensure students have access to higher education and for us it’s about breaking down barriers. And sometimes the $75 application fee can be a barrier,” said Assistant Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Admissions at East Carolina University, Stephanie Whaley.