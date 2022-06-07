GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Eastern Elementary School and Wellcome Middle School have both been named as a North Carolina STEM School of Distinction for the 2021-22 academic year, while Lindsey Stalls was selected to receive a Kenan Fellowship for the 2022-23 school year.

By its recognition, EES and WMS represent the very best in STEM education in North Carolina which exemplify outstanding leadership and learning and empower keen creative thinking, reasoning, and teamwork – the underpinnings of 21st-century skills – in addition to implementing the essential STEM attributes needed to be successful in today’s society.

To receive this honor, schools underwent a rigorous application process that required detailed responses demonstrating STEM implementation covering the key elements that define the quality characteristics rooted within the five overarching principles. Those principles included strategic class documents and video evidence, a self-assessment of their school that aligned to the STEM Schools Progress rubric, and identification of educational excellence. These criteria, along with a panel of reviewers’ consensus that the evidence presented represented the highest levels of attainment and a site visit, led to the designations.

The STEM Recognition Program and application process was developed in partnership with representatives from the NCDPI, North Carolina schools, business and industry, post-secondary institutions, and STEM-related experts leading a review team, as a way to identify and recognize outstanding STEM schools and STEM programs.

Stalls was one of five Kenan Fellows selected from any subject area and grade level to highlight cross-curricular opportunities in Computational Thinking/Computer Science (CT/CS). Along with the traditional fellowship experience, the three-week internship will include customized professional development in CT/CS as well as two weeks of immersion with a local industry partner to see where connections can be made for students in the northeastern part of the state.

She has served Pitt County Schools for 12 years and currently is the STEM Educator at Eastern Elementary. Stalls initiated her PCS career as a remediation teacher at Eastern in 2010 before moving to Sam Bundy Elementary School in 2011, returning to EES a year later and being appointed to her current position in 2020.