KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with students at Contentnea-Savannah School about online safety on Wednesday.

He’s promoting the Family Tech Agreement, which is designed to be a resource to help keep children safe online.

“It has four pledges that the student and the parent signs together,” Stein said. “That they won’t talk to strangers, they won’t put personal information on the internet, if they’re confused or scared, they’ll talk to an adult or their parent, and fourth to remember that there’s a world outside of the internet. That the real world has fun stuff to do as well.”

Stein said he hopes this safety agreement will start conversations about internet safety between parents and children.