KURE BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A grant will soon be giving more students across the state a chance to see some of nature’s wonders.

The NC Aquarium Scholarship Grant Program is now accepting applications from Title One schools. The program looks to remove financial barriers that may prevent underserved students from experiencing aquariums.

If awarded, the grants will help cover the costs of field trips and other programs at one of three North Carolina aquariums.

“We want to make sure that those students have access to the aquariums and have the ability to interact with us to participate in our programs. And we’re really grateful to have this grant program that gives them gives them that access,” said Andy Gould, education curator at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

A total of $120,000 is available for this year’s applicants. The deadline to apply is September 30.

