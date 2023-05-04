GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he’s working to keep kids safe both in school and at home here in Eastern North Carolina.

The first place to start he says is the internet. On Thursday, he visited Greenville Eastern Elementary School. He said technology and the internet are valuable resources but there are dangers that come along with it.

Stein toured Eastern Elementary’s classrooms, speaking to students and teachers. He introduced the Family Technology Agreement, a form that both parents and students sign to make sure they’re on the same page when it comes to being online.

“We have some basic tips, don’t talk to strangers, don’t put stuff online you don’t want somebody else to see,” Stein said. “If you’re confused or scared, talk to an adult, talk to your parent, and then also remember there’s a wonderful big world outside that’s not online.”