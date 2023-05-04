GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Attorney General Josh Stein will be visiting Eastern Elementary School in Greenville on Thursday.

Officials said the focus of his visit will be discussions on a new family technology agreement. They said the goal is to teach children to stay safe online, look for warning signs of scams and protect their mental health.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) are introducing legislation to promote online safety. The bill forces big tech to prioritize care for kids and provide transparency about their algorithms.