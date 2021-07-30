NC Central clears $10 million in tuition, fees for students, waives costs for summer session

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University is joining at least three other central North Carolina HBCUs in clearing millions of dollars in outstanding tuition and fees, the university announced Thursday.

NCCU has cleared more than $10 million in outstanding tuition and fees for students and also waived costs for summer classes for more than 5,200 students, according to a news release.

The university “allocated approximately $8 million directly to 3,832 students, covering their unpaid balances. An additional $2.4 million dollars of aid was earmarked for more than 1,450 students to cover the costs of summer session tuition and fees,” the release said.

Financial support, according to NCCU, aided more than 800 students who graduated in Spring and Fall of 2020 and Spring of this year.

The university used money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“NCCU is committed to student success and this effort speaks to student access and success, one of four focus areas included in the university’s strategic plan,” said NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D. “Students have experienced unprecedented difficulties during the pandemic and easing the financial burden of students will have a long-lasting impact.”

The university said that 25 percent of its total 2020-2021 enrollment received financial assistance and funds were prioritized for those with the most financial need.

“The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including financial hardships, had a tremendous impact on academic instruction,” said David H. Jackson Jr., Ph.D., provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at NCCU. “With the funding, students will graduate with a quality education and significantly less student loan debt.”

N.C. Central joins Shaw University, St. Augustine’s University, and Fayetteville State University in clearing tuition and fees.

Shaw and St. Augustine’s univerisities announced their decisions in late June and Fayetteville State came to the decision several weeks ago in mid-July.