JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — High school seniors, full-time college students and adults wanting to attend college are eligible to apply for the North Carolina Extension & Community Association’s scholarship.

North Carolina residents planning to attend an NC-accredited college, community college or technical institute in the fall of 2023 can apply.

Applications are available at the Onslow Cooperative Extension office, 234 NW Corridor Boulevard, Suite 108 in Jacksonville. You can also apply by clicking here. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.

For more information, you can call the Onslow County Cooperative Extension at 910 455-5873.