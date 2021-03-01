NC Republicans fail to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of school reopening bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly were unable Monday night to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that would demand K-12 districts offer in-person learning to all students.

Senate leader Phil Berger earlier said his chamber was prepared to hold an override vote.

Monday evening, with 29 opposing votes, the Senate failed to override Cooper’s veto. The Senate would have needed three-fifths of the vote to override the veto.

The override would have had to be successful in both chambers for the measure to become law.

GOP lawmakers had said the bill is needed because students have fallen behind in academics since schools shifted to virtual classes in the pandemic.

Cooper says he wants children back in classrooms but that the bill would threaten public health.