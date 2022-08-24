GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road.

North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning lane or on four-lane roadways without a median separation, traffic must stop from both directions.

But, when there is a divided highway with a median or four-plus-lane roadways with a center turning lane, only traffic behind the bus must stop.

For those who do not follow North Carolina’s school bus laws, Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the penalties are severe.

“If you pass a stopped bus and you’re lucky enough that no one is injured, the citation carries five points on your license. That will have a huge increase on your insurance, very costly. If you do hit someone, even if the injuries are minor, you’ll be charged with a felony,” Darnell said.

Darnell also said it is the responsibility of Pitt County residents to protect schoolchildren, and that no child should lose their life getting on or off a bus.

