HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A resource officer at a North Carolina elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after he got into a fight with a student, officials said.

Henderson County Public Schools issued a statement on Thursday saying the principal at Fletcher Elementary School reported the fight, which occurred on Monday, to system administrators. The administrators reported the incident to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement.

The school system said information about the fight has been shared with the parents of the student.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the officer was placed on administrative leave. Spokesman Johnny Duncan said Thursday that after the office was notified of the incident by the school system and during an internal investigation, it was decided that the sheriff’s office would ask the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter.

Duncan said that because it was a personnel matter, and because of the active NCSBI investigation, no further information would be released.