NC schools superintendent says parents should decide who wears masks in schools

(WGHP) — North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt told FOX8 she wants parents to decide who masks up inside schools.

“I personally would like to see this become a choice for parents at this point,” Truitt said.

Truitt made it clear the decision is up to the local school boards, and the state would not be making a blanket rule.

This week, the Davidson County, Davie County and Wilkes County school boards voted to make masks optional.

“I think that a lot of parents have mask fatigue on behalf of their children,” she said. “They’re ready to tolerate a higher baseline of transmission in order to take off the mask.”

Truitt told FOX8 it’s time for local school leaders to reconsider mask-wearing in schools.

“At the end of the day, a local board of education has the ability to pass a vote to unmask children,” she said. “I think parents are at a place where they’re more interested in deciding themselves if they want their child to mask rather than being a district-wide mandate.”

On Feb. 10, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services removed the contract tracing recommendation for school students and staff in the “StrongSchools NC” Toolkit.

It’s the guidance most school district leaders follow closely and masking indoors remains a recommendation.

“I would like to see the toolkit go away,” Truitt said. “I think that it’s time for the toolkit to be perhaps something that just provides data to districts to allow them to make informed decisions.”

One piece of data she wants NCDHHS officials to provide is the number of children hospitalized because of the virus.

“They always share hospitalization rates for adults, but I would like to see what the hospitalization rates are for children,” she said.

Truitt told FOX8 she has asked for the information from NCDHHS to be presented at the next state board of education meeting during the first week of March.

She also plans to share a first-of-its-kind report on student learning loss during the pandemic during the same meeting.

State officials are set to hold a briefing on Thursday focused on mask guidance.