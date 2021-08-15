NC State students, parents hopeful for safe school year, despite COVID-19 surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This past week, students moved into dorms at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University.

The move-ins continued through Friday evening at N.C. State. It meant a lot of fresh faces coming to campus and a lot of excitement.

“There is so much stuff here. I haven’t even seen a quarter of it and I’m still just taking it all in,” said Galen Day.

“I’ve been doing virtual school since March 2020. So, it feels kind of unreal to be in a place where you’re actually in person and doing stuff,” added Justin Allen.

Both Day and Allen are freshmen at N.C. State. So is Ella Creason.

“I’m very excited to be back in-person and meet lots of new people,” she said with a smile.

“You know, there’s apprehension when your child leaves the nest, and they are a couple of hours away. We live in Virginia, but we know she’ll be in good hands here,” her dad, Mark Creason, added.

As Friday’s move-in day wrapped up, for the most, CBS17 spotted just students hanging out on campus.

A spokesperson for the university said about 53 percent of students have uploaded their vaccination cards as proof of vaccination.

Also, they have seen thousands of vaccination status uploads since sending a memo earlier this month that stated students must either provide vaccine proof or be tested weekly.

The memo also said that face coverings or masks are required in all indoor places on campus.

“So far, I think my whole floor, everybody I heard is vaccinated. Hopefully, we are doing fine. They have been wearing masks most of the time in lounges and stuff like that,” Day said.

N.C. State said it expects the number of vaccination status uploads to continue to rise.

“I’m happy to wear a mask inside if that means we stay here,” Creason said.