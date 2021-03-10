NC State University announces plan to have ‘normal’ fall semester

Raleigh, Nc: Main Entrance Sign on November 24, 2017 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Wolfpack will be back in class for the fall semester.

Officials with North Carolina State University announced Wednesday that they plan to return to normal teaching next semester.

“Given the current trends and projections, I am thrilled to announce that NC State is planning for a normal fall 2021 semester, to the fullest extent possible,” the announcement read.

The school says they will also be launching an on-campus vaccine clinic on March 22. Until then, they are continuing to encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Along with full in-person teaching, the school says they intend to return to normal residence hall living and overall operations.

“Our goals and expectations for the fall include the following:

Students and faculty will be in face-to-face classes.

Residence halls will return to full occupancy.

Staff will be back in offices and/or returning to normal workplace activities.

Buildings and facilities, including dining operations, NC State University Libraries and the Wellness and Recreation Center, will return to normal hours and increased capacity.”

Officials say some safety precautions will likely need to stay in place and they will continue to adhere to any UNC System guidelines. Testing and vaccine clinics will continue throughout the fall.

Mask-wearing, social distancing, maintaining good hygiene and getting tested is still encouraged.