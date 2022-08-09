GOLDSBORO, NC – Wayne Community College is the newest home of North Carolina Wesleyan University.

The institutions signed an agreement to give NCWU a physical presence on the WCC campus in Goldsboro. WCC is the latest North Carolina community college to host a NCWU satellite location for adult learners.

“It is such a great opportunity and it has proven to be successful at all of the community colleges that we have partnered with prior,” said NCWC President Evan Duff.

Wesleyan will use two WCC classrooms on weekday evenings, a computer lab, and an office, plus students will have access to WCC amenities like the library, campus police, study areas, and food service machines.

The space at WCC replaces NCWU’s former stand-alone facility on Parkway Drive in Goldsboro.

The arrangement enhances the partnership between the schools that began with a transfer agreement in 2017.

In 2020, they renewed that cooperative effort and signed the “Wesleyan Works” agreement that gave WCC students who intend to transfer to Wesleyan access to the services of both institutions. It guarantees admission to any of NCWU’s traditional programs or Adult and Professional Studies to WCC’s associate in arts, associate in science, associate in engineering, and associate in applied science graduates.

“We are now embarking on another win-win opportunity for our schools,” said WCC President Patty Pefiffer.

With the new agreement, attending classes at WCC’s Goldsboro campus is an option for WCC graduates who transfer into NCWU and anyone else enrolled in NCWU, rather than going Wesleyan’s campus in Rocky Mount.

“We know that there are students who are geographically bound who cannot leave this area to go to other universities or colleges throughout the state so we wanted to bring that education to the people here,” Duff said. “Although we have been up the road for some time, this provides an opportunity for students to easily be transitioned from their associate degree to their bachelor’s degree and then on to their master’s degree with Wesleyan.”

“We are excited to give the Bishops a home in the heart of Bison country,” said WCC President Patty Pfeiffer.

Wesleyan’s office at WCC is located in Room 247 of the Wayne Learning Center, the building with flagpoles in front. The phone number for it is 919-739-6700.

Individuals interested in participating in Wesleyan Works as a WCC student can contact Peyton Overbee, director of the WCC College Transfer Advising Center, at 919-739-6755 or proverbee@waynecc.edu.