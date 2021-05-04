NCAE to provide at-home COVID-19 testing for school employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Association of Educators is partnering with Inspire Diagnostics to provide at-home PCR COVID-19 testing kits for public school employees.

The CDC recommends essential workers, including educators, get tested on a regular and recurring basis. With this initiative, officials with the partnership say they hope to meet this testing need.

“It helps us mitigate the spread of the virus but it also allows us to track so we can know where the virus is spreading in different areas and so that level of transparency and access is critical for the safety of not only our school but our entire communities,” said the President of the NCAE Tamika Walker Kelly.

