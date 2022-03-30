JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Recent numbers from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction show an 8.2% turnover rate for teachers in the 2020-21 school year.

That number is more than the previous year, which shows about 7.5% of teachers leaving the workforce. Officials with Onslow County Schools and Carteret County Public Schools agreed that the pandemic has not been easy on the teaching profession.

“We are going to job fairs, and we are really seeking those educators that may want to come and work for Carteret County Public Schools, and really trying to fill those positions as well as we can,” said Carteret County Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Johnson.

That’s just one way the school system in Carteret County is dealing with recent vacancies. They say they’ve seen teachers leave the profession for various reasons.

“They’re moving, they’re re-evaluating their lives, they’re caring for other people and have to move and have job changes, etc. So we understand all of that we also understand the stress of the pandemic,” said Johnson.

In a statement to 9OYS, they said, “The attrition rate is about the same as it has been over the years, and we are not seeing an unusually high turnover rate. Our greatest concern is that the number of candidates to fill open positions has dropped significantly in the past few years. We are working hard to find candidates to fill open spots and are competing with other districts for qualified applicants.”

Meanwhile, in Onslow County, officials said they’re having some staffing issues too but surprisingly not any more than in previous years.

“Since 2013, our teacher turnover rate has been bouncing back and forth between around 15 and 16%, which is higher than what the state has reported as the overall teacher turnover rate for the state,” said Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, Brent Anderson.

And why is that?

“During the pandemic, a lot of those PCS orders were put on hold, some military families stayed put. So we may have seen actually a lower teacher turnover rate during the pandemic than we would normally see in a regular year with military families moving in and out,” said Anderson.

But they still do have some positions to fill.

“The numbers are going to fluctuate, and our numbers vary from day to day, we’ll get resignations on a day, we’ll hire somebody on a day. So it’s hard to say exactly to pinpoint the exact number of vacancies,” said Anderson.

Both school systems have ways to attempt to grow their own teachers within their community in an effort to combat these staffing issues.

Carteret County Public Schools has the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship. You can click here to learn more about it.

And Onslow County Schools has the “Future Teachers of Onslow” club and recently just had their first annual Future Teachers of Onslow Conference.