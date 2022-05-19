NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern High School is doing something special.

On Thursday, a team representing Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) will award National Demonstration School status to New Bern High School.

New Bern High School will serve as an AVID learning center so other schools can see how the AVID program is implemented. AVID provides classroom activities, teaching practices and academic behaviors that can be used to become more college-ready.

The celebration will be held at the high school, located at 4200 Academic Dr., in the commons at 2:40 p.m., for the hanging of the banner in honor of the recognition.

New Bern High is one of 217 schools recognized by AVID as a National Demonstration School. The Bears have been recognized as a Schoolwide Site of Distinction since 2018, meaning this community school holds the top two honors offered by AVID Center.

AVID serves over 2.2 million students in roughly 8,000 schools in 49 states and 16 countries. New Bern High, standing in the top 3% of all AVID schools worldwide, is the largest of the three high schools with that designation in North Carolina.