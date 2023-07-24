NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Partners in Education and Books-A-Million partnered for the first-ever book-purchasing program that kicked off Sunday at the Books-A-Million in New Bern.

The program will run through August 20 and encourages Craven County residents to purchase books so that teachers can use them during the school year in pre-Kindergarten through fifth-grade classes.

“We’re really looking at books that the teacher can read aloud after lunch and that the kids can check out and read,” said Darlene Brown, director of Partners in Education. “So that’s really what we’re looking for.

“We have found that actual real books to put in their hands, that that is what increases literacy.”

If you want to help, you can purchase books at the Books-A-Million located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in New Bern. They will give you a list of grade-appropriate books that teachers will need. This isn’t a book donation program and only newly-purchased books from Books-A-Million are accepted.