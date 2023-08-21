GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University students were back in the classroom on Monday. For many of them, this is their first college class.

The university welcomed more than 5,400 incoming students into the dorms this year. That’s the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. WNCT talked with some of those students about their first day of class.

“We both actually just came from the same class, biology. it was very hot in there, but it was a good class,” said ECU freshman Sadie Lang.

“It was a little nerve-wracking over the weekend looking forward to it, but getting here and seeing everyone else in the same position,” said freshman CJ East.

“I’m excited to be back on campus and just explore all of the different clubs and organizations,” said sophomore Jaden Bryan.

A lot of students on campus said while the first day of class went well, they were most excited to attend the first Pirate football game. That’s set for Sept. 9 against Marshall.