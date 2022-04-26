WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Alpha Alpha Alpha, a new honor society at Pitt Community College for first-generation college students, recently welcomed a group of 23 students, staff and faculty into its ranks.

Introduced at PCC in February, Alpha Alpha Alpha (or Tri-Alpha) encourages and rewards academic excellence among first-generation college students and provides them with opportunities for personal growth, leadership development, and campus and community service. Tri-Alpha induction is earned through outstanding academic achievement and lasts a lifetime.

PCC Director of TRiO Programs Travis Kinsey said starting a Tri-Alpha chapter at Pitt is a continuation of the college’s efforts to increase awareness of first-generation students, who are the first members of their families to attend college and make them feel at home on campus. He said PCC has excelled in that endeavor and, as a result, earned designation last year as an “advisory institution” by the Center for First-Generation Student Success.

“As an advisory institution for First-Gen Forward, we are consistently providing avenues to foster growth and development of our first-generation students,” Kinsey said. “Tri-Alpha is one of the many strategies we have implemented to advance outcomes and experiences for TRiO and first-generation students, and we are excited to have the honor society as an added bonus to their academic achievement.”

Tri-Alpha membership is by chapter invitation for eligible first-generation college students. Induction requirements include full-time enrollment in an associate degree program, completion of at least three full-time semesters of study with a minimum of 30 curriculum credits, and an overall GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Local chapters may induct faculty, staff and alumni, if the individuals completed a bachelor’s degree and were first-generation college students at the time they graduated. They must also have a relevant, ongoing connection to the institution granting membership, including service as a faculty or staff member, donor, board member or volunteer.