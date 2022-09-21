WASHINGTON, N.C. — The application window for Beaufort County Community College’s nursing programs is open, and the college is holding information sessions about new admissions guidelines to help students apply for the programs.

All information sessions are offered in person with an online option. Future students should sign up to attend a session. Students can apply though January 31 for both the associate degree nursing and the practical nursing programs starting in August 2023.

Sessions will take place on September 27 from 5-6 p.m., October 5 from 5-7 p.m., October 21 from noon-1 p.m., November 17 from noon-1 p.m., November 21 from 5-6 p.m., December 6 from 5-6 p.m., December 14 from noon-1 p.m., January 12 from noon-1 p.m., and January 17 from 5-6 p.m.

BCCC’s last three classes of associate degree nursing graduates hold an averaged 97 percent pass rate for the NCLEX, the state licensing exam. The last three practical nursing graduating classes hold and 95 percent pass rate for the NCLEX.

The college is now accepting Assessment Technologies Institute’s Test Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) entrance exams scores from three years prior to January 31, 2023, the application deadline. Students can take the TEAS up to two times per year. Students can also apply with Health Education Systems, Inc. (HESI) scores, although the college only offers the TEAS on-site. Changes to the general education course requirements will streamline progression through the program.

“The changes to our admission guidelines will hopefully remove some obstacles for our applicants,” said Dr. Kent Dickerson, Director of Nursing and Allied Health. “These information sessions are here to help students navigate the changes to prerequisites and testing requirements.”

The college’s nursing program offers smaller class sizes where students can get personalized attention. Students often find that the program at BCCC offers a good balance for family life, with some students becoming new parents while a part of the program or taking care of their parents as a part of the program.

The deadline to apply for the LPN to RN transition program is October 15. Licensed practical nurses can take the program to build on their credentials.

Prospective students can register for upcoming information sessions at www.beaufortccc.edu/ahinfo