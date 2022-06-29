AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — One local woman with an educational background has opened a learning center in Ayden where children can participate in after-school or summer enrichment programs along with tutoring.

Sheila Wooden, the director and owner of Kingdom Building Community Learning Center, said she’s had the vision to open a center like this since she was in her early 20s. Kingdon Building Community Learning Center offers hands-on activities, builds children up for basic everyday life skills and prepares them for the outside world.

“Having programs like this throughout the summer and even throughout the school year helps build that gap between school and the community. Because it keeps the children engaged, it keeps the children learning even though it’s not the setting of a school, but it’s in a setting where children can bring forth engagement in their own way,” said Wooden.

There are 12 children currently enrolled at the center. Wooden said the center runs from 7:30 am. – 5:30 p.m. for the summer enrichment program.