WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College admissions personnel are encouraging new students planning to take courses this fall to complete an admissions application and sign up for orientation as soon as possible.

John Carrere, PCC Director of Recruitment and First-Year Experience, says orientation plays a key role in helping new students get off to the right start in higher education. The program, he said, covers a wide range of topics, including financial aid, special admission requirements for select programs, and tips for achieving academic success while adapting to college life.

“The college landscape is ever-changing, so it’s critical for our students to have a thorough understanding of PCC processes and the support services we make available to help them succeed,” Carrere said. “New Student Orientation covers many of the questions students and their families have about attending Pitt, and it gives us a chance to make sure we’ve addressed their needs early on.”

Carrere said PCC offers orientation in-person, virtually, and through self-guided learning modules on the internet.

“We’re asking new students to refer to their acceptance messages to find out who will be advising them and to get in contact with those individuals to select their preferred orientation method and register for courses,” he said, adding that in-person sessions often fill to capacity very quickly.

As of Wednesday afternoon, PCC had in-person sessions scheduled for July 12, 14 and 18. Another, set for June 20, is specifically designed for first-generation students, who are individuals whose parents have not completed a college degree.

Students who want to take orientation virtually must have a Zoom account and sign up for a session online, using their seven-digit PCC ID number to complete the registration process. The college currently has two virtual sessions scheduled: July 26 at 12 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

Carrere said students who opt for self-guided orientation must also have a seven-digit PCC ID to access online learning modules. He said students can complete the modules at their own pace to learn more about Pitt academic polices, registration procedures and support services.

For more information on new student orientation, students can contact their advisors by calling (252) 493-7245 or emailing pccadvising@my.pittcc.edu. Information is also available on the “New Student Orientation” page of PCC’s official website, www.pittcc.edu.

The 2022 Fall Semester at PCC is scheduled to begin Aug. 18.