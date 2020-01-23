New Principal Announced for C.M. Eppes Middle School

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Ms. Kim Harris, current principal at Wellcome Middle School in Pitt County, has been announced as the new principal of C.M. Eppes Middle School.

Harris has served for fifteen years as an educator and administrator in Pitt County Schools.

“Having the opportunity to serve my first principalship at Wellcome Middle School has been a blessing. I will always be grateful for the relationships and support I received as a Wildcat,” says Harris. “I am excited and look forward to joining the C.M. Eppes scholars, staff and community as we work together for the school to capitalize on its full potential.”

She will begin her duties at CME on February 3.

PCS Superintendent, Dr. Ethan Lenker, also comments, “Ms. Harris has demonstrated her leadership and dedication for years in Pitt County Schools. We are excited that she wanted to take on another challenge in her career with us and accepted the position as Principal at C.M. Eppes. Ms. Harris’s relationships with students and teachers are exceptional and would benefit any school. However, it is exactly this type of professionalism and fit that we believe will meet the current needs at C.M. Eppes.”

A new principal for Wellcome Middle School has not yet been named.